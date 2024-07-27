BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $150,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Price Performance

Shares of CRBN stock opened at $184.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.21. The firm has a market cap of $958.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a one year low of $143.49 and a one year high of $191.03.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

