BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $170,000 Stock Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in GrafTech International were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 34,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 14,243 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International Stock Down 4.8 %

EAF stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $206.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.73 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GrafTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GrafTech International

Insider Transactions at GrafTech International

In related news, major shareholder Colonial House Capital Ltd acquired 114,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $202,095.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,525,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,029,765.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 1,143,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,368 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.