BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stock Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,904 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 18,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $459.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88.

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRTX. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

