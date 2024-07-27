BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stock Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 529.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Up 0.5 %

TLK stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.61.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $1.1116 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

