BNP Paribas Financial Markets Invests $110,000 in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,273 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,089 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,936,000 after acquiring an additional 36,965 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter worth $15,347,000. ING Groep NV raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 121,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 14.6% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 53,166 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 20.9% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorchester Minerals

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $191,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 54,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,819.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $191,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 54,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,819.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,128.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,096.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,130 shares of company stock worth $541,435 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $30.91 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 66.57% and a return on equity of 59.35%. The firm had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

