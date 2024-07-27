BNP Paribas Financial Markets Lowers Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Gold Fields were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GFI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Shares of GFI opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $18.97.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

