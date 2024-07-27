BNP Paribas Financial Markets Makes New $145,000 Investment in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of DDM opened at $88.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $435.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.98. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a 12-month low of $58.76 and a 12-month high of $92.55.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Profile

The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.

