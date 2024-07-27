BNP Paribas Financial Markets Makes New $173,000 Investment in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,520 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.09% of trivago as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Inflection Point Investments LLP acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.63. trivago has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). trivago had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $110.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.47 million. Analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRVG shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of trivago from $3.30 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.93.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

