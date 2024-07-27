BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 1,895 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,921 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFST. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 151,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 32,621 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Southern First Bancshares Price Performance

SFST stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The company has a market cap of $292.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $54.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 4.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $48,419.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,363 shares of company stock worth $93,506. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern First Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

