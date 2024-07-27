BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 3,440 Shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Citizens & Northern were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Terry L. Lehman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,639. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,229 shares of company stock valued at $38,118. 3.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Citizens & Northern Price Performance

CZNC opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $332.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $23.50.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 9.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens & Northern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

Citizens & Northern Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides various banking and related services to individual and corporate customers. Its deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and lending products, including commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit.

