BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Position in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,905 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in First Bancorp were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNLC stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $327.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, time, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising commercial real estate owner occupied, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property such as retail space, offices, industrial buildings, hotels, educational facilities, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans; commercial construction to finance construction in a mix of owner- and nonowner occupied commercial real estate properties; and commercial and industrial loans, including revolving and term loan for financing working capital and/or capital investment.

