BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in AxoGen were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 68,001 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in AxoGen by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 107,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AxoGen by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AxoGen by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 84,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXGN opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $10.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98. The company has a market cap of $403.88 million, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.11.

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $41.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 million. On average, analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXGN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AxoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

