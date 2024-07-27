BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Stock Holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its stake in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,744 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Matrix Service were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Matrix Service during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Matrix Service during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Matrix Service during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Matrix Service Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $10.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $285.12 million, a PE ratio of -13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.22. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $166.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.58 million. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

Featured Stories

