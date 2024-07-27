BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 313,828 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 97.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 313,828 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CVE stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.07.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.44%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.