BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 44,408 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,408 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in HomeStreet were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HMST. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in HomeStreet during the first quarter worth about $903,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 52,136 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,112,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $13.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.38. HomeStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. Equities research analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HMST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

