BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 5,806 Shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its stake in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,242 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.07% of StealthGas worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in StealthGas by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 13,453 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of StealthGas by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of StealthGas by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StealthGas Stock Down 1.7 %

GASS opened at $6.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. StealthGas Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $235.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $38.71 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

Further Reading

