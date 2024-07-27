BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 59,272 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 59,272 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Accuray were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Accuray by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 708,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 91,053 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accuray by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 959,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 48,583 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Accuray by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 121,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accuray news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 511,053 shares in the company, valued at $787,021.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accuray Stock Performance

Accuray stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $190.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.45. Accuray Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $101.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.60 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

