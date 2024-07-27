BNP Paribas Financial Markets Trims Stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 98.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,998 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPH. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 2,343.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF stock opened at $93.28 on Friday. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.05 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $619.38 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.14.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3558 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

