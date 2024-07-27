Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Short Interest Update

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Bodycote Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BYPLF opened at $9.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.28. Bodycote has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $9.28.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

