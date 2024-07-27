Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$116.00 at CIBC

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$102.00 to C$116.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
BBD.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$105.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$112.00.
In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.02, for a total transaction of C$4,273,941.42. In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.02, for a total value of C$4,273,941.42. Also, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total transaction of C$687,377.58. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,919 shares of company stock worth $6,923,979. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
