Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director Buys C$24,900.00 in Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) Director Patrick George Oliver purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,900.00.
Patrick George Oliver also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 9th, Patrick George Oliver purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,640.00.
- On Tuesday, June 4th, Patrick George Oliver purchased 2,500 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,375.00.
- On Monday, May 27th, Patrick George Oliver purchased 100 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$520.00.
Bonterra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of TSE BNE opened at C$4.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$176.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.85. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$4.36 and a 12-month high of C$7.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.40.
Bonterra Energy Company Profile
Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.
