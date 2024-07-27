Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s previous close.

BSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

BSX stock opened at $74.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.49 and its 200-day moving average is $70.32.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,441 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,453. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

