Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Bread Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Bread Financial has a payout ratio of 12.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bread Financial to earn $6.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of BFH stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bread Financial has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $55.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.06. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BFH. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bread Financial

About Bread Financial

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.