Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $52.80 and last traded at $51.44, with a volume of 57734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.31.

The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.06. Bread Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus cut Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.47.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFH. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 1,280.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day moving average is $39.12.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

