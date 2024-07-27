Brian Millham Sells 969 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) COO Brian Millham sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.63, for a total value of $245,767.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Millham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Brian Millham sold 2,037 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.75, for a total value of $506,703.75.

On Friday, June 28th, Brian Millham sold 2,018 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $524,680.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Brian Millham sold 1,678 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total value of $406,612.96.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Brian Millham sold 6,162 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.41, for a total value of $1,746,372.42.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Brian Millham sold 2,106 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $589,680.00.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $262.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.38. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

