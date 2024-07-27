Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating for the company.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.42.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 74.05% and a negative net margin of 65.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

