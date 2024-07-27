Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $14.50) on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BWB

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

BWB opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $394.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bridgewater Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 48,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 300.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.