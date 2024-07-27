Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

BMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.73.

BMY opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $1,560,524,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,807,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675,322 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $392,608,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,293,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,469,000 after buying an additional 5,461,767 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

