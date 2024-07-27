Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 621.0% from the June 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BYFC opened at $5.10 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadway Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:BYFC Free Report ) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Broadway Financial worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadway Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

