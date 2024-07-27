Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Broadway Financial stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $8.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadway Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:BYFC Free Report ) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Broadway Financial worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

