Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Stock Performance
Broadway Financial stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $8.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.70.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Company Profile
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Broadway Financial
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.