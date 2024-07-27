Brokers Issue Forecasts for EOG Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for EOG Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $3.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.22. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $12.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.08 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.20.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $127.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,275,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,938,635,000 after purchasing an additional 146,674 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,693,261,000 after purchasing an additional 373,365 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,782,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,423,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,538 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,478,401,000 after purchasing an additional 766,056 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $598,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,727 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

