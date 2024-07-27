Brokers Issue Forecasts for MAG Silver Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Stifel Canada raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Soock now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04.

MAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on MAG Silver from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts cut MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $13.09 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,518,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,932,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,420,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in MAG Silver by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,981,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,603,000 after purchasing an additional 696,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in MAG Silver by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,402,000 after purchasing an additional 642,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

