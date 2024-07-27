Brokers Issue Forecasts for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $458.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PB. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of PB stock opened at $72.80 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 12,433.3% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

