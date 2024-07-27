Brokers Offer Predictions for Immunome, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for Immunome in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.75) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.35). The consensus estimate for Immunome’s current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Immunome’s FY2027 earnings at ($4.98) EPS.

Get Immunome alerts:

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,829.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.33%.

IMNM has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Read Our Latest Report on IMNM

Immunome Stock Up 3.0 %

IMNM stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $990.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.79. Immunome has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $30.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55.

Insider Transactions at Immunome

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime acquired 2,000 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,475.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Immunome

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMNM. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Immunome by 21,864.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immunome during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Immunome by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 26,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Immunome during the 1st quarter valued at $469,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunome Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.