Brokers Offer Predictions for RPM International Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for RPM International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

RPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.55.

RPM International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $117.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International has a 12-month low of $88.84 and a 12-month high of $121.63.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 337.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,649,000 after acquiring an additional 170,369 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in RPM International by 352.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 105,925 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in RPM International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,475,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,912,000 after purchasing an additional 61,218 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in RPM International by 534.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 52,177 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in RPM International in the second quarter worth about $3,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

