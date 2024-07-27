Brokers Offer Predictions for Veeva Systems Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Veeva Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will earn $4.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.11. The consensus estimate for Veeva Systems’ current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.31 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VEEV. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.27.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $192.55 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $162.72 and a twelve month high of $236.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.58.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.73 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 23.3% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.