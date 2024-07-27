Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $933.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.40 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 12.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,493,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,026,000 after purchasing an additional 870,327 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 427,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 178,733 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,881,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $899,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,091,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

