Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) PT Raised to $110.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.40.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $99.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.09 and its 200 day moving average is $85.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

