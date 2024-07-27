Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 470,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 747,776 shares.The stock last traded at $75.44 and had previously closed at $73.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BC. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.57.

Get Brunswick alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BC

Brunswick Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.11 and its 200 day moving average is $83.13.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.23%.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BC. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 249.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 347.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 43,700.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.