Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Hovde Group

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Hovde Group from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Hovde Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $26.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $26.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.93 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 15.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Business First Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 22.05%.

In other news, Director Rick D. Day acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $36,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 262,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,334,535.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,968,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 2,365.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 246,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,760,000 after buying an additional 236,500 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 2,249.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 21,395 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the second quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Featured Stories

