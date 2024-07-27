C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 418.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,317 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $546,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.5% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 33.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,215,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,082,346,000 after buying an additional 177,119 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $89.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.80 and a 200-day moving average of $80.03. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $100.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 96.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.