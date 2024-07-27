Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,868 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CPB opened at $46.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.16. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $48.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

