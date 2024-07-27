Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$6.50

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price target on Baytex Energy and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.35.

Shares of BTE opened at C$4.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.69. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.96 and a 12-month high of C$6.37.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$984.19 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.4249084 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.45%.

In related news, Director Mark Bly purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.42 per share, with a total value of C$51,300.00. In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Nicole Marie Frechette bought 5,300 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.75 per share, with a total value of C$25,175.00. Also, Director Mark Bly bought 15,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,300.00. Insiders have purchased 47,350 shares of company stock valued at $193,603 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

