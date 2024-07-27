Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $77.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.98 and a 200 day moving average of $86.84. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 24.55%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $2,487,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,278.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $2,487,999.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $380,278.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $622,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,549.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.5% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

