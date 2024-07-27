Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to “Strong-Buy”

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Merus from $57.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.90.

Get Merus alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MRUS

Merus Stock Down 0.2 %

Merus stock opened at $54.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.12. Merus has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $61.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.67.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 390.36%. On average, analysts expect that Merus will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Merus

In other news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Harry Shuman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $53,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,792. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the second quarter worth $616,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Merus by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Merus by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 1,509,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,951,000 after purchasing an additional 373,782 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Merus during the first quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.