CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 98,710 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,710 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

NYSE:TEVA opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of -41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 37.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at $299,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 549,719 shares of company stock worth $9,353,736. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

