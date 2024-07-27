CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Boosts Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.15% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.99 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.12% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,704,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,704,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $574,567.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,464 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,338.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,775 shares of company stock worth $1,641,734. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.25 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.04.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

