CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 1,378 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.07% of Tempur Sealy International worth $7,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linonia Partnership LP bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,445,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,074,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,750,000 after acquiring an additional 32,707 shares during the last quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth $12,198,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 431.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 94,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 77,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 26,342.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $52.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 168.59% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

