CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 38,031 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,031 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.07% of Toast worth $7,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toast by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,677,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,729,000 after buying an additional 1,598,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Toast by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,349,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,778 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Toast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,913,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,280,000 after purchasing an additional 37,091 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,976,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,611,000 after purchasing an additional 833,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Toast by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,880,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,469,000 after purchasing an additional 280,418 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In other Toast news, CEO Aman Narang sold 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $162,942.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,999,942.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toast news, CEO Aman Narang sold 6,355 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $162,942.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,999,942.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $2,555,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 31,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,530.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,455 shares of company stock worth $9,410,466. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOST opened at $25.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 1.76. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TOST shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.65.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

