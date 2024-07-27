CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Decreases Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,403 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.06% of US Foods worth $7,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,454,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,409,000 after purchasing an additional 75,132 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. South Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 1.1% in the first quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 317,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,019,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,336,000 after purchasing an additional 796,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $52.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.66 and a 12-month high of $55.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on US Foods from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

